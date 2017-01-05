Email
Thursday, January 5, 2017

The Second Natural Grocers in SA Will Open this Spring

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge The staff at the NW Military Hwy. location - FACEBOOK/NATURAL GROCERS

The city added a new grocery store last June and there's another on the way. Natural Grocers, which opened off 13310 NW Military Hwy. on June 14, will open a store at 6514 N. New Braunfels Ave. sometime this spring.

The Natural Grocers chain has more than 130 stores in 19 states and was first founded in 1955 in Colorado. Known for its organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements, Natural Grocers also offers "free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices," according to their latest press release.

Both stores are approximately 15,000 square-feet and the new location will employ 18 staffers.

Tags: , ,

