San Antonio 100: Cured's Blue Ribbon Burger Deserves the Title

Double Blue Ribbon burger

Good things come to those who can wait, or in Cured’s case, those that can lunch. One of the best burgers in town is served at the Pearl establishment, but only in the earlier hours of the day. The burger is available on the lunch menu, as well as during happy hour, but then becomes elusive once the restaurant switches over to their dinner menu at 6 p.m.

The Blue Ribbon burger, as it is so aptly named, it one of the more popular menu items at Cured, second only to the charcuterie plates. One look at the generously sized burger and you will understand the popularity of the entrée. The burger is made with the best ingredients, cooked to perfection and served without veggies, to keep the meat the main star of the dish.