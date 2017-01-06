San Antonio 100: Cured's Blue Ribbon Burger Deserves the Title

Good things come to those who can wait, or in Cured’s case, those that can lunch. One of the best burgers in town is served at the
The Blue Ribbon burger, as it is so aptly named, it one of the more popular menu items at Cured, second only to the charcuterie plates. One look at the generously sized burger and you will understand the popularity of the entrée. The burger is made with the best ingredients, cooked to perfection and served without veggies, to keep the meat the main star of the dish.
It starts out with a delicious beef/bacon ratio of 80/20, which is then cooked to well done, and then topped with another combination of American and
tasty burger, the cheese combination also gives the sandwich more depth than it would with a simple slice of American cheese on top. The burger patty/patties (depending on how hungry you are), are then placed on a lightly toasted bun and topped with a house made onion jam. The decadent, yet simple, burger is served with house-cut fries and a side of ketchup and is delivered to the hungry consumer to devour.
If you’re wanting to try the Blue Ribbon Burger, I would suggest hitting the
