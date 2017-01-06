Email
Friday, January 6, 2017

San Antonio 100: Cured's Blue Ribbon Burger Deserves the Title

click to enlarge Double Blue Ribbon burger - INSTAGRAM/DRINKING.IN.SA

We're compiling a list of our favorite 100 dishes in the city with the San Antonio 100. Check back weekly for a new dish we love that either screams SA or you need to enjoy ASAP.

Good things come to those who can wait, or in Cured’s case, those that can lunch. One of the best burgers in town is served at the Pearl establishment, but only in the earlier hours of the day. The burger is available on the lunch menu, as well as during happy hour, but then becomes elusive once the restaurant switches over to their dinner menu at 6 p.m.

The Blue Ribbon burger, as it is so aptly named, it one of the more popular menu items at Cured, second only to the charcuterie plates. One look at the generously sized burger and you will understand the popularity of the entrée. The burger is made with the best ingredients, cooked to perfection and served without veggies, to keep the meat the main star of the dish.

It starts out with a delicious beef/bacon ratio of 80/20, which is then cooked to well done, and then topped with another combination of American and Gouda cheeses. The combinations are what really make the burger so flavorful. Finding the proper ratio of fatty bacon flavor to the lean beef is the key to the
tasty burger, the cheese combination also gives the sandwich more depth than it would with a simple slice of American cheese on top. The burger patty/patties (depending on how hungry you are), are then placed on a lightly toasted bun and topped with a house made onion jam. The decadent, yet simple, burger is served with house-cut fries and a side of ketchup and is delivered to the hungry consumer to devour.

If you’re wanting to try the Blue Ribbon Burger, I would suggest hitting the Pearl staple up for an early dinner, or a late lunch and taking advantage of the amazing happy hour. You don’t save any money on the burger which is already priced pretty fairly at $8 for a single patty, $11 for a double, and $14 for a triple, but you can enjoy half-price drinks while indulging in the carnivorous dish. Either way, you need to get out and try this burger ASAP.

306 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 101, (210) 314-3929.

