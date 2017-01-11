Booze News: Bar Parties, Anniversaries and Openings this Month

click to enlarge by Jessica Elizarraras

A Very Zach-y Hour | After four years Freetail Brewpub is saying goodbye to brewer Zach Wolfe with a happy hour celebrating his tenure. If you’re a fan of Freetail’s diverse and ever-changing lineup of brews, you may want to thank Wolfe in person for helping shape one of San Antonio’s first breweries. Prices vary, Thursday, 4-7pm, Freetail Brewing Co., 4035 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite 105, (210) 625-6000, freetailbrewing.com.

Tiki Thursday Takeover | With the San Antonio Cocktail Conference in full swing this week, lovers of all things booze can taste new spirits even if they didn’t get the hottest ticket in town. Park Social will partner with Treaty Oak and Suerte Tequila for a tiki bash complete with pig roast by Folc and surf tunes by King Pelican. Prices vary, Thursday, 8pm-midnight, 224 E. Olmos Drive, (210) 822-0100, park-social.com.



Pop-Up Party | You can taste more Suerte Tequila with a pop-up at Stay Golden Social House along with Mezcal El Silencio and good ol’ Jägermeister. Prices vary, Friday, 10pm-2am, 401 Pearl Pkwy., (210) 444-0707, facebook.com/staygoldensocialhouse.

Wu-Tang Over Everythang | More SACC spillover means more booze for you and yours. Glenfiddich, Campari, William Grant & Sons will take over Blue Box with guest bartenders, Leo Oliver (Austin), Rich Heider (Phoenix) and Stephan Mendez (San Antonio), and a rundown of Wu-Tang’s greatest hits (read: all of the catalog). Prices vary, Saturday, 10pm-2am, Paramour, 102 9th St., Suite 400, (210) 227-5853.



Southern Hospitality | Crawfish season is upon us and Lowcountry is kicking things off with their first backyard boil as partnered with Rhum J.M. and Damoiseau made in the West Indies. Prices vary, Friday, 8-11pm, Lowcountry, 318 Martinez St., facebook.com/lowcountrysa.



Barbacoa, Big Red, Booze: The trinity when it comes to a San Antonio remedy to a nasty hangover will be available starting Saturday at The Bang Bang Bar. Vegetarian friends, the kitchen’s making jackfruit barbacoa to fill your bellies. Prices vary, Saturday, 11am-3pm, 119 El Mio Drive, (210) 320-1187, facebook.com/TheBangbangbar210.



Whiskey Tree Sets Opening Date | The owners behind 151 Saloon are adding a new bar to their lineup with the opening of Whiskey Tree Bar & Grill on Thursday, January 26 at 3 p.m. The new spot, which features a sprawling patio, 19 drafts on tap, more than 20 HD TVs and a stage for live music will kick things off with happy hour from 3 to 8 p.m. ($2 domestics and wells) and $2.50 select pints until closing time. 7905 Bandera Road, Suite 3.



Branchline Anniversary | Is there a better way to turn four than with a party and new release? Probably not. The staff at Branchline Brewing Co. will feature a spicy winter warmer with English malts, star anise, orange peel, ginger, cinnamon, allspice and clove for an all-around wintry brew. The release will be available on draft in 750-milliliter bottles, growlers and crowlers. Not into this special brew? There will be more than 20 beers available to sample and take home. Prices vary, January 28, 2-9pm, Branchline Brewing Co.,, (210) 545-3536, branchlinebrewing.com.

