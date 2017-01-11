Email
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Don't Miss Your Last Chance at Serious Sandwiches

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 11:58 AM

JESSICA ELIZARRARAS
Fans of last summer's sammy pop-up will want to pencil this in. Sandwichserious, the sandwich-happy kitchen takeover by Dave Rizo and Mauricio Gudiño, will hosts its last hoorah before Rizo moves out-of-state.

Though a menu hasn't been released yet, I'm hoping for a repeat of their fried chicken sandwich or their barbacoa banh mi. A list of curated cocktails will be available as crafted by Liberty Bar's Blake Johnson and Lowcountry's Krystiana Rizo.

The last Sandwichserious event will go down Monday, January 16 from 5 to 10 p.m. or sell out at Tucker's Kozy Korner.

1338 E. Houston St.

