Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Don't Miss Your Last Chance at Serious Sandwiches
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 11:58 AM
Fans of last summer's sammy pop-up will want to pencil this in. Sandwichserious
, the sandwich-happy kitchen takeover by Dave Rizo and Mauricio Gudiño, will hosts its last hoorah before Rizo moves out-of-state.
Though a menu hasn't been released yet, I'm hoping for a repeat of their fried chicken sandwich or their barbacoa banh mi. A list of curated cocktails will be available as crafted by Liberty Bar's Blake Johnson and Lowcountry's Krystiana Rizo.
The last Sandwichserious event will go down Monday, January 16 from 5 to 10 p.m. or sell out at Tucker's Kozy Korner
.
1338 E. Houston St.
