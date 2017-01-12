Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Baton Rouge-based Sports Bar Chain Will Open in SA this Summer

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/WALK-ON'S BISTREAUX & BAR

The city's north side will gain a taste of New Orleans this summer when Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar opens. Co-owned by Drew Brees (of New Orleans Saints fame) as of 2015, Walk-On's was launched in 2003 by college pals Brandon Landry and Jack Warner in Baton Rouge.

The first San Antonio location, franchised by Moussa Haidar, will join two others in the state and 15 nationwide when it opens this year at 1004 Pantheon Way in Hollywood Park. The chain was voted "America's Best Sports Bar" in 2012 by ESPN so expect plenty of massive TV screens, elevated game-time snacks, cocktails and craft beer when the 8,500-square-foot facility opens.


Tags: ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio 100: Cured's Blue Ribbon Burger Deserves the Title Read More

  2. Don't Miss Your Last Chance at Serious Sandwiches Read More

  3. Here’s What to Expect for Year 6 of the San Antonio Cocktail Conference Read More

  4. SA Has a New Kind of Ice Cream Shop Read More

  5. 5 Ways to Close out the San Antonio Cocktail Conference this Sunday Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...