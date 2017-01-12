Thursday, January 12, 2017
Baton Rouge-based Sports Bar Chain Will Open in SA this Summer
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 5:00 AM
The city's north side will gain a taste of New Orleans this summer when Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar
opens. Co-owned by Drew Brees (of New Orleans Saints fame) as of 2015, Walk-On's was launched in 2003 by college pals Brandon Landry and Jack Warner in Baton Rouge.
The first San Antonio location, franchised by Moussa Haidar, will join two others in the state and 15 nationwide when it opens this year at 1004 Pantheon Way in Hollywood Park. The chain was voted "America's Best Sports Bar" in 2012 by ESPN so expect plenty of massive TV screens, elevated game-time snacks, cocktails and craft beer when the 8,500-square-foot facility opens.
