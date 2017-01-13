5 Ways to Close out the San Antonio Cocktail Conference this Sunday

click to enlarge
Sunday Funday won't get any more fun than this weekend's bookend to the San Antonio Cocktail Conference. Here's how to finish out the week's worth of cocktails with a boozy bang.
Brunch In Old San Antonio:
Like NIOSA but better, and with less drunks. Enjoy a bloody mary or mimosa as you wander the courtyard of the historic Spanish Governor’s Palace. $55, 11am-1pm, Spanish Governor’s Palace, 105 Plaza de Armas.
Lox of Love, a Jewish Deli Cocktail Brunch:
Celebrate all your cocktail conquests with artisinal lox and bagels, homemade pastrami, matzo ball soup, hand-grated latkes and Manischewitz Punch. Prices vary, 11am-3pm, Alchemy Kombucha and Culture, 1123 N. Flores St., (210) 320-1168.
The Barman's Brunch:
The Esquire Tavern is making dreams come true (mostly my own) as they bring back brunch for one day only. Stop by for cure-all bloody marys, chicken fried steak the size of your face and more. The special menu will be available all day long. All Bartender tips and a portion of sales proceeds will be donated to Dress for Success San Antonio. Prices vary, 11:30am-10pm, Esquire Tavern, 155 E. Commerce St., (210) 222-2521.
Shiner Birthday Brunch:
Ditch cocktails all together and head to Little Woodrow's for Shiner's Cold-Brew Coffee Ale and brunch fare. Prices vary, 12:30pm, Little Woodrow's Stone Oak, 606 W. Afton Oaks Blvd., (210) 403-2340.
SACC 2017 Closing Party:
If the SACC's wrap-up brings you to tears, you can at least cry into your cocktails during the U.S. Bartender's Guild-San Antonio's closing party sponsored by Papa Pilar's Rum, Alamo Golden Ale, Suerte Tequila, Red-Handed Whiskey and Treaty Oak Antique Gin. A portion of the night's proceeds will benefit nightlife photographer Kody Melton's accident fund. Free admission, cocktail prices vary, 6-9pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.