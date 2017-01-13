Email
Friday, January 13, 2017

5 Ways to Close out the San Antonio Cocktail Conference this Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge KODY MELTON
  • Kody Melton

Sunday Funday won't get any more fun than this weekend's bookend to the San Antonio Cocktail Conference. Here's how to finish out the week's worth of cocktails with a boozy bang.

Brunch In Old San Antonio: Like NIOSA but better, and with less drunks. Enjoy a bloody mary or mimosa as you wander the courtyard of the historic Spanish Governor’s Palace. $55, 11am-1pm, Spanish Governor’s Palace, 105 Plaza de Armas.

Lox of Love, a Jewish Deli Cocktail Brunch: Celebrate all your cocktail conquests with artisinal lox and bagels, homemade pastrami, matzo ball soup, hand-grated latkes and Manischewitz Punch. Prices vary, 11am-3pm, Alchemy Kombucha and Culture, 1123 N. Flores St., (210) 320-1168.

The Barman's Brunch: The Esquire Tavern is making dreams come true (mostly my own) as they bring back brunch for one day only. Stop by for cure-all bloody marys, chicken fried steak the size of your face and more. The special menu will be available all day long. All Bartender tips and a portion of sales proceeds will be donated to Dress for Success San Antonio. Prices vary, 11:30am-10pm, Esquire Tavern, 155 E. Commerce St., (210) 222-2521.

Shiner Birthday Brunch: Ditch cocktails all together and head to Little Woodrow's for Shiner's Cold-Brew Coffee Ale and brunch fare. Prices vary, 12:30pm, Little Woodrow's Stone Oak, 606 W. Afton Oaks Blvd., (210) 403-2340.

SACC 2017 Closing Party: If the SACC's wrap-up brings you to tears, you can at least cry into your cocktails during the U.S. Bartender's Guild-San Antonio's closing party sponsored by Papa Pilar's Rum, Alamo Golden Ale, Suerte Tequila, Red-Handed Whiskey and Treaty Oak Antique Gin. A portion of the night's proceeds will benefit nightlife photographer Kody Melton's accident fund. Free admission, cocktail prices vary, 6-9pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

