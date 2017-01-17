Food Court: New Truck, a Drew Brees’-owned Sport Bar Heads to SA and More

click to enlarge Via Shutterstock

Chef Snacks

Mark Garcia, formerly of Taco Land and Alchemy Kombucha & Culture, is taking a crack at mobile kitchens with a new concept out of the Say.She.Ate truck. Matokie Slaughter will pack in late-night snacks at Stay Golden Social House Thursday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Menu highlights include cheese-loaded fries, Chinese broccoli stir-fry with funky black beans and optional add-ons, winter vegetable-filled hand pies and an “Almost Famous Bowl” with brown butter mashed potatoes, corn, spicy fried chicken and cream gravy. Prices will range between $8 and $14. 401 Pearl Pkwy.

Baton Rouge-based Sports Bar Chain Will Open in SA this Summer



The city’s north side will gain a taste of New Orleans this summer when Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar opens. Co-owned by Drew Brees (of New Orleans Saints fame) as of 2015, Walk-On’s was launched in 2003 by college pals Brandon Landry and Jack Warner in Baton Rouge.

The first San Antonio location, franchised by Moussa Haidar, will join two others in the state and 15 nationwide when it opens this year in Hollywood Park. The chain was voted “America’s Best Sports Bar” in 2012 by ESPN so expect plenty of massive TV screens, elevated game-time snacks, cocktails and craft beer when the 8,500-square-foot facility opens. 1004 Pantheon Way.



Donut Pairing

The Art of Donut and Saint Arnold Beer will make dreams come true on January 19 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. as they merge to host a pairing class at The Growler Exchange. The craft donut trailer first launched in early November by girlfriend-boyfriend team Andrea Aguirre and Miguel Aja, and they have a solid following of foodies looking for giant donuts with creative toppings. Prices will vary. 8313 Broadway, (210) 320-2738.

Drag Brunch

Who run the world? Girls … and gender-bending queens. Hosted by Foxxy Blue Orchid (aka Dino Foxx), Drag Brunch is back at Paramour on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an ode to Beyonce. Performers include Kristi Waters (winner of the Most Original category in last year’s SA Burlesque Festival) and Audience Favorite Lucy Lips. Wake up any which way you want and head down for morning cocktails and a fierce brunch menu. Prices vary. Performances will be held at noon and 12:45 p.m. 102 9th St., Suite 400, (210) 307-8740.



Boucherie 2017

Chef John Russ and Inspired Occasions will head to Vintage Heart Farms again with their closest chef pals to for the fourth annual boucherie, an ode to all things New Orleans and pork. Russ will be joined by Pieter Sypesteyn (The Cookhouse), Luis Morales (Humble House Foods), Heather Nañez (Peggy’s on the Green), Luis Colon (Folc), Stefan Bowers (Feast, Rebelle), James Canter (Guerilla Gourmet), Lorenzo Morales (Jazz, TX) and Halston Connella (Brigid). The day includes a grit and grillades brunch, demos on classic recipes, beer courtesy of Alamo Beer, cocktails sponsored by Knob Creek Bourbon and Sunday supper. Tickets, $150, are available through boucherie2017.bpt.me. Vintage Heart Farm, 1700 CR 332, Stockdale



