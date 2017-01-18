Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Hosting a Valentine's Day Dinner? Tell Us More.
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 4:29 PM
Courtesy of Aldo's Ristorante Italiano
While we might be in the thick of January's Restaurant Week, it'd behoove significant others across the land to get a feel for what area restaurants will be serving up as a V-Day feast.
To that effect, restaurants and bars hosting Valentine's Day dinners and/or events have until February 1 to share details on their plans. Send menus, pricing, times and what-nots to food and nightlife editor, Jessica Elizarraras at flavor@sacurrent.com to be included in this year's Valentine's Day listings.
