Hosting a Valentine's Day Dinner? Tell Us More.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Aldo's Ristorante Italiano

While we might be in the thick of January's Restaurant Week, it'd behoove significant others across the land to get a feel for what area restaurants will be serving up as a V-Day feast.To that effect, restaurants and bars hosting Valentine's Day dinners and/or events have until February 1 to share details on their plans. Send menus, pricing, times and what-nots to food and nightlife editor, Jessica Elizarraras at flavor@sacurrent.com to be included in this year's Valentine's Day listings.

via GIPHY