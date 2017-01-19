Thursday, January 19, 2017
Let's Get a Masters in Pizza at Il Forno
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 12:48 PM
I'll spare you the cheesy pizza/school puns, but you'll want to reserve your spot for this class. Led by chef Jason Garcia at Il Forno
, the hour-long course on January 31 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. will teach students how to throw their own dough and make fresh mozzarella.
This is the second class of its kind by Garcia, who helped open Aroma in Austin and later worked with Doug Horn at Dough Pizzeria Napoletana. Well-versed in all things Napolitano and with pronunciation that rivals Giada's, Garcia leads a fun, laid-back but thoroughly informative and hands-on session.
Guests will be able to nosh on the fruits of your labor after it's fired on Il Forno's signature hand-made oven. Cost ($40) includes class, recipes and dinner.
122 Nogalitos St., (210) 616-2198.
