Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Let's Get a Masters in Pizza at Il Forno

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge if-5970.jpg

I'll spare you the cheesy pizza/school puns, but you'll want to reserve your spot for this class. Led by chef Jason Garcia at Il Forno, the hour-long course on January 31 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. will teach students how to throw their own dough and make fresh mozzarella.

This is the second class of its kind by Garcia, who helped open Aroma in Austin and later worked with Doug Horn at Dough Pizzeria Napoletana. Well-versed in all things Napolitano and with pronunciation that rivals Giada's, Garcia leads a fun, laid-back but thoroughly informative and hands-on session.

Guests will be able to nosh on the fruits of your labor after it's fired on Il Forno's signature hand-made oven. Cost ($40) includes class, recipes and dinner.

122 Nogalitos St., (210) 616-2198.

Tags: , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of Il Forno, Pizza Classes In San Antonio

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Rose Bush Is Finally, Officially Open Read More

  2. Houston's Sam's Boat Will Open Location In SA Read More

  3. Local Kolache Shop Begins Month-Long Grand Opening Celebration Read More

  4. New Beers, Same Attitude at New Braunfels Brewing Co. Read More

  5. Food Court: New Truck, a Drew Brees’-owned Sport Bar Heads to SA and More Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...