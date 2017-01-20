Friday, January 20, 2017
Honeysuckle Tea Time's Hosting Another Milkshake Pop-Up
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 5:40 PM
During Saturday's grand opening festivities of the shops at Broadway News, Honeysuckle Tea Time
will be poppin' up with some sweet treats.
Known for their tea-infused treats, the catering company will feature their three signature shakes from previous pop-ups — chocolate chai cupcake, lavender doughnut, and strawberry macaron — all priced at $7 each. The pop-up starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m., but these shakes are popular so get there early.
The grand opening starts at noon with fully stocked wares at Grey Moon Vintage
, Traveler Barber Shop
and En Sanctum
. The shops — based out of vintage trailers and refurbished box cars — join Mila Coffee
and Richter Goods
as regulars to the area.
2202 Broadway.
