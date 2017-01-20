Email
Friday, January 20, 2017

Honeysuckle Tea Time's Hosting Another Milkshake Pop-Up

During Saturday's grand opening festivities of the shops at Broadway News, Honeysuckle Tea Time will be poppin' up with some sweet treats.

Known for their tea-infused treats, the catering company will feature their three signature shakes from previous pop-ups — chocolate chai cupcake, lavender doughnut, and strawberry macaron — all priced at $7 each. The pop-up starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m., but these shakes are popular so get there early.

The grand opening starts at noon with fully stocked wares at Grey Moon Vintage, Traveler Barber Shop and En Sanctum. The shops — based out of vintage trailers and refurbished box cars — join Mila Coffee and Richter Goods as regulars to the area.

2202 Broadway.




