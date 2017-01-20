Houston's Sam's Boat Will Open Location In SA

click to enlarge
Sam's Boat
, a Houston-based casual, seafood joint is readying for the opening of its first San Antonio location. The Galleria-area fave describes itself as offering "a full complement of fresh Gulf Coast seafood and Tex-Mex favorites coupled with daily specials, refreshing libations, mastery of sports bar excellence, in an exciting dining environment."
The San Antonio spot will join locations in Austin, Cypress, Lake Conroe, Seabrook and the original Richmond Ave. location on January 30. Expect to find lunch staples such as fish and shrimp baskets for lunch, along with Tex-Mex, burgers, sandwiches and Gulf-inspired specials.
For now the location is still hiring servers, hostesses, barbacks and bussers.
1827 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite 103, (281) 924-2758.