The Rose Bush Is Finally, Officially Open

If you've driven or walked on San Pedro within the last five months, you may have noticed a cluster of food trucks on a semi regular basis. Owned by Robert and McKayla Rose, owners of Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks, The Rose Bush
serves as a food truck park with indoor/outdoor seating options and it's BYOB so you can pair your cheesesteak with whatever craft brew or red wine you're into these days.
Found at the corner of San Pedro and Huisache, The Rose Bush already plays host to Phillys (naturally), Take 5 Pasta
, Taste of Victory
, Bad to the Bone BBQ
, Vero Wood Fired Pizza
, Lada Ladies, and the occasional visit by Big Aloha Kitchen (SA's first Hawaiian food truck, which coincidentally launched at The Rose Bush in September).
Hours for the park are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. The Rose Bush is closed Mondays.
2301 San Pedro Ave., (210) 621-8908.