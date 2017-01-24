Email
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Folc Folks Are Opening an East Side Pub Inside Former Toro Taco Bar

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge fullsizerender.jpg.jpeg

The Folc Burger is getting a new home this spring.

According to chef Luis Colon, he and business partner Daniel Eisenhauer are taking their talents to the east side to open Bexar Pub. The Folc Burger (named the No. 1 Burger in Texas by Texas Monthly last summer) along with a menu of signature burgers, fried chicken, and other pub snacks will make their way to the space that once housed Toro Taco Bar.

Toro Taco Bar closed last July with little to no fanfare.

Renovations are still being made to the space, including the addition of a gas line, and a new paint job. Colon shared Bexar Pub will also include a list of seven or so signature cocktails, along with 12 beers on tap and a three taps for bubbles, red and white wine. Bexar Pub will also offer delivery to surrounding bars and businesses (Big Hops, Burleson, La Roca were mentioned) once the kitchen is in full swing.

114 Brooklyn Ave.

