Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Pinch's Second Round of Crowdfunding Offers Double Rewards for Founders

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 2:54 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/PINCH BOIL HOUSE & BIA BAR

Restaurants are expensive — opening a restaurant in downtown San Antonio, and serving seafood doubly so. To help reach their goal of opening sometime this spring, the Pinch Boil House & Bia Bar guys are once again reaching out to their fans.

Sean Wen and Andrew Ho, who introduced Pinch in early 2016 with Vietnamese-style crawfish boil pop-ups across downtown, launched a Founders Club this afternoon with sweet bonuses for donors. Donations are broken down into three levels: a $50 contribution receives a $100 Pinch gift card, $99 receives a $200 Pinch gift card and $199 receives a $400 Pinch gift card.
click to enlarge FACEBOOK/PINCH BOIL HOUSE & BIA BAR

Double the reward means double the crawfish and banh mi, and "as a Founder, you will also get your name enshrined and added to our time capsule — which will be permanently displayed in our restaurant — as well as receive early invitations to special events, tastings, discount programs and other rewards," per the Pinch site.

Would-be founders also get a sneak peek at the menu, which includes banh mis, bowls, boils, and snacks. The campaign will end February 21.

124 N. Main Ave.

