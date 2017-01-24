Email
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Sierra Nevada Issues Voluntary Recall due to Broken Glass

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge VIA INSTAGRAM, SIERRANEVADA
California brewery Sierra Nevada announced a voluntary recall on Sunday of select 12-ounce bottles that could contain a "small glass packaging flaw," meaning there could be broken glass in your beer.

Though the brewery believes only 1 in every 10,000 bottles have been effected, Sierra Nevada is taking precautions. According to a statement from the company, batches of Pale Ale bottled between Dec. 5, 2016-Jan. 8, 2017;  Torpedo Extra IPA, Tropical Torpedo, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Beer Camp Golden IPA, Otra Vez, Nooner and Hop Hunter IPA bottled between Dec. 5, 2016-Jan. 13, 2017 could be impacted in 36 states, including Texas.

click to enlarge pale_bottle.jpg
If you're not sure how to check if your beer could contain glass, Sierra Nevada has provided a handy guide. Canned and draught beers, as well as Sierra Nevada variety packs, 24-ounce bottled beer, 750ml bottled beer and Chico, California-produced Sierra Nevada beer are not impacted by the recall.

For more information, you can check out the brewery's original statement here.

