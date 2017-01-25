Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Former Lüke San Antonio Sous Chef Finds Home for Carnitas Concept

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ALEX PAREDES
  • Courtesy of Alex Paredes

Souhthown's tasty corridors are expanding into South Roosevelt these days with the upcoming opening of Carnitas Lonja, a new eatery by Alex Paredes formerly with Lüke San Antonio.

A standout at this year's San Antonio Cocktail Conference's Opening Night party, Paredes is one half of Gallo/Toro pop-ups, a concept he launched during his time at Lüke. With Carnitas Lonja (which means market or more colloquially, love handles), Paredes will bring a menu of carnitas, chicharron, frijoles and quesadillas along with hand-made tortillas to the 700-square-foot space.

1107 Roosevelt Ave.

Tags: , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Food Court: A New Food Truck Park, Sam’s Boat Docks and More Read More

  2. Meat Week San Antonio Is Back for Fifth Year Read More

  3. Folc Folks Are Opening an East Side Pub Inside Former Toro Taco Bar Read More

  4. Pinch's Second Round of Crowdfunding Offers Double Rewards for Founders Read More

  5. Romaine Calm: I Ate Vegetarian/vegan Meals for a Week and I'm Not Mad about It Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...