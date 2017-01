Former Lüke San Antonio Sous Chef Finds Home for Carnitas Concept

click to enlarge Courtesy of Alex Paredes

Souhthown's tasty corridors are expanding into South Roosevelt these days with the upcoming opening of Carnitas Lonja, a new eatery by Alex Paredes formerly with Lüke San Antonio.A standout at this year's San Antonio Cocktail Conference's Opening Night party, Paredes is one half of Gallo/Toro pop-ups, a concept he launched during his time at Lüke. With Carnitas Lonja (which means market or more colloquially, love handles), Paredes will bring a menu of carnitas, chicharron, frijoles and quesadillas along with hand-made tortillas to the 700-square-foot space.