Meat Week San Antonio Is Back for Fifth Year

Remember the time I ate vegetarian/vegan meals for a week? Yeah, me either.
This Sunday marks the return of Meat Week
to Saytown, and it seems like it'll be a beefy one. The celebration of all things beef and smoked, which features stops at local barbecue joints for specials, will kick off at 2M Smokehouse & Catering (2731 S. WW White Road), which opened last December on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
Monday, January 30: Big Bob's Burgers
for 50/50/50 burger of smoked bacon, Angus chuck and pulled pork all mixed in to a half pound burger, chargrilled on an open flame and topped with Cheddar cheese. 6:30pm, 447 W. Hildebrand Ave.
Tuesday, January 31:
The group heads to Smoke Shack
for a visit with pitmaster Chris Conger. 6pm, 3714 Broadway.
Wednesday, February 1: King's Hwy. Brew & Q
will celebrate their monthly First Wednesday with music by DJ Free Verse, live art sessions by Nik Soupe and friends and giant beef ribs by pitmaster Emilio Soliz. 6:30pm, 1012 N. Flores St.
Thursday, February 2:
Beef tips, sweet potato casserole, awesome brisket — what more do you need? The Big Bib
plays hosts on Day 5 of this meat-a-thon. 6:30pm, 104 Lanark Drive.
Friday, February 3:
Pitmasters Andrew Samia and Shane Reed at Dignowity Meats
are known for the Kansas City-style brisket burnt ends, but they're cooking up something special for Meat Week's fifth year in our fair city. Stop by for Alamo Beer Co. specials. 6pm, 1701 E. Houston St.
Saturday, February 4: The Point Park & Eats
, the birthplace of Meat Week SA, hosts a Saturday bash with B Daddy's BBQ food truck, beer and wine specials, and music by Odie Wallace. Noon, 24188 Boerne Stage Road.
Sunday, February 5:
If you're still truckin' along on Day 7, you'll want to celebrate at Burnt Ends'
Super Bowl Tailgate Party with live music, barbecue (natch) by pitmaster JP Perez and the game on the big screen. 3pm, 1725 Blanco Road.