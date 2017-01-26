Thursday, January 26, 2017
Danny Meyer's Shake Shack Is Coming to SA
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 2:25 PM
Whataburger is getting more competition these days from another burger chain, this time hailing from the East Coast.
Danny Meyer
-founded Shake Shack
, known for its fast-casual burgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and shakes is opening a location in San Antonio later this year as confirmed by the San Antonio Express-News.
Launched in 2004 in Madison Square Park, the brand currently operates 100 stores as of 2016 with locations in North America, Japan, the Middle East, Russia, Turkey, the U.K. and South Korea.
According to the Express-News
, the store will be located at the southwest corner of 410 and San Pedro.
