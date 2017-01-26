Email
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Favor Is Delivering Free Chick-fil-A Sandwiches Today

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF FAVOR
  • Courtesy of Favor


If you've been missing the signature flavor of Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich due to a self-imposed ban, much like I have, you'll be into this freebie.

For nine glorious hours, the Favor app (the bright blue one with the cutie bowtie) will offer free CFA chicken sandwiches along with free delivery in a portion of its San Antonio area of coverage.
click to enlarge FAVORDELIVERY.COM
  • Favordelivery.com
App users can add more items to their order, but will be charged for said extras. The free sandos (limit one per customer) run 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Just tap on the Chick-fil-A banner to order. No codes are needed, but tips are still a required (tip your sandwich angel).

