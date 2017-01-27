Christopher Ware Will Join Azar Family Brands as South Texas Regional Director

A week after announcing his departure from Paramour, Christopher Ware's next move has been shared by his new employer.
The former beverage director and general manager for Paramour will focus his efforts as South Texas Regional Director for Azar Family Brands, makers of Cinco
vodka and Seersucker gin
starting mid-February.
Ware, who previously helmed bar programs at Bohanan's Bar and Arcade Midtown Kitchen, will help expand the Azar brand, which has already seen substantial growth in recent years.
"Up over 30 percent from last year in San Antonio and the rest of Texas and expanding into a dozen new states in 2017, it is important that we take great care to stay connected to our home city. Christopher is home-grown and brings intimate knowledge of our city’s exciting cocktail culture. He’s the right person in the right city at the right time," said co-founder and master distiller Trey Azar in a statement released Thursday morning.
The brand recently added Seersucker gin made with citrus, mint and honeysuckle notes (they suggest mixing it with Topo Chico instead of tonic, and they're spot on with that suggestion) to its lineup, and will also expand its distilling and hospitality operation in 2017.