The CIA Bakery Cafe Is Back as a Pop-Up

Just in time for Valentine's Day when it can serve as the cutest date backdrop ever, the CIA Bakery Cafe
is back for a nine-week pop-up. The pop-up is staffed by students in the Culinary Institute of America-San Antonio's latest baking cohort.
“Working at CIA Bakery Café gives our students the opportunity to think critically about their work, and shows them how to apply concepts they’ve learned in class to the real world,” says Chef Alain Dubernard, department chair for baking and pastry arts in a press release released this morning.
The menu will bring back favorites from previous pop-ups and when the shop was located in the current home of Lick. Expect house-made soups, salads, sandwiches, lunch specials, pastries, bagels, breakfast breads, cookies, breads, and desserts, along with signature goodies the CIA Bakery Cafe was known for including chocolate XS cake, opera cake, alfajores, and white chocolate banana tarts.
The cafe will open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
312 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 2102.