Monday, January 30, 2017

Ticket Serving "Trump Shots," Takes Down "Protest Less, Drink More" Sign

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 12:00 PM

ERNEST HERRERA
The Ticket Sports Pub, a multi-year winner of Best Sports Bar in our yearly Best of San Antonio polls, came under fire this weekend after posting a sign on their marquee that read: "Hey Dems & celebs Protest Less Drink More Now Serving Trump Shots." The sign has since been removed.

Posted on Facebook by Ernest Herrera, an attorney with MALDEF (Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund), the sign had received 42 shares as of this posting, as well as two dozen comments.

One comment was posted by The Ticket's Facebook account.

ERNEST HERRERA
Co-owner Todd Koym, who's been with the watering hole since it opened more than nine years ago, says the sign was meant to stir up business, but expressed some remorse.

"If I could get a do-over, I wouldn't have put it up," Koym said.

The sign, which went up Thursday, January 26, was posted as a response to celebrities Koym felt were lecturing fans on how to think. He and his staff worked on a Trump shot — orange vodka, Sunkiss, triple sec and whip cream — which took several tries to create. "That was kind of the joke, we couldn't get anything to taste good," he said while adding purpose of the sign was for everyone to take it easy and have a drink.


