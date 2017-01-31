Email
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Botika Launches Dim Sum Brunch to Tasty Results

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 11:58 AM

  Lauramay LaChance

Biting into Botika’s new dim sum brunch will totally immerse your taste buds in flavors found throughout Asia, Latin America and even a few from the U.S. Inspired by the idea that Sunday should be a day to come together and celebrate with family and friends over a meal, Chef Geronimo Lopez wanted to bring this tradition to Botika.

Expect to find a few fan favorites on the menu like the gyozas and steamed buns, but the majority of the menu includes new dishes from the must-try takoyaki to the frittata huancaina that has just the right amount of kick to it. Lopez also took classic American brunch choices and gave them his own twist such as the fried chicken and waffles where the chicken is prepared in a crispy Japanese-style called karaage and the waffles are quinoa waffles served with de chancaca (spiced syrup).

And when asked what items absolutely had to be on the menu, Lopez, a Venezuela native said “ceviche!," while adding that the “Sunday Ceviche” will most-likely change every Sunday depending on what’s fresh and available. This past Sunday, the first day of brunch, it was a shrimp ceviche made with bloody mary and pisco tiger’s milk and green olives.

And brunch wouldn’t be complete without new drink and dessert options. Spice up your coffee and order the Spanish Inquisition that starts with cold brew coffee before Licor 43, triple sec and chocolate bitters are mixed in or the Sake Sangria mixed fresh berries and Topo Chico.
  Lauramay LaChance
Save room for the Nutella waffles with berry compote or the shortbread crumble with a scoop of dulce de leche ice cream and sprinkled with crispy coconuts. And while Lopez suggests ordering multiple items and sharing, we won’t judge if you don’t share your dessert.

Brunch is served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

303 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 111, (210) 670-7684.

