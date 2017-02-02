Email
Thursday, February 2, 2017

There's a New Tapas Place in Town

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/TORO KITCHEN + BAR

Tapas are so hot right now.

The northside is getting a taste for Spanish-style fare as brother-and-sister team Vanessa and Gerardo De Anda have opened Toro Kitchen + Bar at 115 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite 1105.

Though announced last September, the Spanish cuisine eatery opened its doors earlier today with a full menu of tapas, meat and cheese boards, mains, salads. On the bar side of things, expect a robust wine menu, along with gin bar and a slew of cocktails such as sangria, palomas and calimocho (Coke and wine).

Toro opens 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

115 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite 1105, (210) 776-3606.

