There's a New Tapas Place in Town

Tapas are so hot right now.
The northside is getting a taste for Spanish-style fare as brother-and-sister team Vanessa and Gerardo De Anda have opened Toro Kitchen + Bar
at 115 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite 1105.
Though announced last September, the Spanish cuisine eatery opened its doors earlier today with a full menu of tapas, meat and cheese boards, mains, salads. On the bar side of things, expect a robust wine menu, along with gin bar and a slew of cocktails such as sangria, palomas and calimocho (Coke and wine).
Toro opens 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
115 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite 1105, (210) 776-3606.