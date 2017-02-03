32 Ways to Dine this Valentine's Day

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Bakery Lorraine
Valentine's Day doesn't fall on a weekend, this year, but you'll still want to get those reservations in ASAP. If you can fathom eating a five-course meal and then taking your boo to the bone zone, check out the following Valentine specials.
Bakery Lorraine:
Both locations of this local favorite will feature sweet goodies throughout February including heart-shaped pop tarts and moonpies, raspberry rose Japonaise, and specialty macarons including chocolate-dipped strawberry macarons. Prices vary, multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com.
The Bin:
Enjoy a tapas tasting menu with your choice of six plates such as Spanish chorizo and queso, pan tomate, Serrano ham-wrapped dates and more. $25 per person, February 11, 4-11pm, The Bin, 511 E. Grayson St., (210) 994-8099.
Bite Restaurant
: The prix fixe menu at this tiny Lavaca fave includes three courses. Choose between fennel and Champagne soup, goat cheese and fig tarts, pear, goat, gorgonzola salad or prosciutto melon salad; lobster risotto, beef tenderloin with potatoes au gratin, butternut squash ravioli, pan-seared scallops; and pistachio gelato or creme brûlée. $60 per person, February 14, 5-10pm, Bite Restaurant, 1012 S. Presa St., (210) 532-2551, biterestaurantsa.com.
Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden:
Chef Jeff White will romance you with specials for the evening including poached egg, truffle and bacon cheese grits ($15); lobster gnocchi with sweet pea and fingerling sauté, and caviar Buerre Monte with pea tendrils ($19); braised Wagyu short ribs with exotic mushroom bordelaise and house creamy spätzle ($29); diver scallops with country ham, asparagus and Meyer lemon butter ($35); 52-day dry-aged cowboy ribeye with duck fat fingerling potatoes, roast bone marrow, asparagus and Bordelaise and Bearnaise sauces (market value); and finally for dessert, a bourbon chocolate pie with maple bacon ice cream ($8). Prices vary, February 14, 3-10pm, Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden, boilerhousesa.com.
Boudro's Texas Bistro:
Swoon over your dinner on the river with choice of starter (cow's milk burrata with grape tomatoes, mint, basil, mustard seeds, balsamic and toasted focaccia or mixed field greens with goat cheese, Roma and sundried tomatoes and toasted pecans); entree (wood-grilled Atlantic salmon or petite beef tenderloin); and dessert (Grand Marnier crepe cake with Nutella mousse and compressed strawberries). $45 per person, February 14, 3-11pm, (210) 224-8484, boudros.com.
Brio Tuscan Grille:
Keep things relatively light with a two-course dinner at Brio. Choose your soup or salad and then an entree (chicken saltimbocca, scallop risotto, crab-stuffed shrimp and lobster tail, or center-cut filet mignon). $20.95-$29.95, Brio Tuscan Grille, available February 10-14, brioitalian.com.
Las Canarias:
Sweep your boo off his/her feet with dinner at Las Canarias. Start with a trio of chilled Canadian oysters (wink); choose between truffle butter-poached Alaskan King crab or filet mignon with baby root veggies; and end with a chocolate ganache bar with strawberry and passionfruit. $85 per person, wine pairings available for an extra $35 per person, February 14, Las Canarias at Omni La Mansion, 112 College St., (210) 518-1063.
Crumpets Restaurant & Bakery:
Sit on the patio and enjoy the view while noshing on a special four-course menu and live music by Terry Muska. Prices vary, February 14, 5:30-10pm, Crumpets Restaurant & Bakery, 3920 Harry Wurzbach, (210) 821-5600, crumpetsa.com.
Down on Grayson:
Courtesy of Down on Grayson
Get that meat-loving beau of yours something they'll love: steak and frites a la Grayson ($19) and pair it with a bottle of Vall Lach Embruix with notes of black cherry jam, fennel and toasty oak. Available February 12-14, 303 E. Grayson St., (210) 248-9244, downongrayson.com.