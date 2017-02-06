Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Sets Opening Date

click to enlarge
Breakfast/brunch nuts, your time has come. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
has announced the opening date for its San Antonio location and you have less than a month to wait.
The Denver-based, all-breakfast-foods-all-the-time chain, will open its doors March 1 inside the former EZ's Brick Oven and Grill at The Quarry. Menu items will include favorites such as breakfast pot pie and pineapple upside down pancakes as well as options for a pancake flight. The San Antonio location will also use products from local vendors including Merit Coffee cold brew, 44 Farms beef, Sagebrush cage free eggs, and Mill-King dairy according to a press release sent out this morning.
The restaurant will open 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.
255 E. Basse Road.