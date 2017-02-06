Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 6, 2017

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Sets Opening Date

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/SNOOZE

Breakfast/brunch nuts, your time has come. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has announced the opening date for its San Antonio location and you have less than a month to wait.

The Denver-based, all-breakfast-foods-all-the-time chain, will open its doors March 1 inside the former EZ's Brick Oven and Grill at The Quarry. Menu items will include favorites such as breakfast pot pie and pineapple upside down pancakes as well as options for a pancake flight. The San Antonio location will also use products from local vendors including Merit Coffee cold brew, 44 Farms beef, Sagebrush cage free eggs, and Mill-King dairy according to a press release sent out this morning.

The restaurant will open 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

255 E. Basse Road.
  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 32 Ways to Dine this Valentine's Day Read More

  2. There's a New Tapas Place in Town Read More

  3. Nachos We Love for Game Day Read More

  4. San Antonio 100: Cascabel's Soul-warming Goat Stew Read More

  5. Botika Launches Dim Sum Brunch to Tasty Results Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...