Doughnuts are Finally Having a Moment in SA

click to enlarge The Ginger Snap

Are donuts giving breakfast tacos a run for their place as favorite breakfast item in San Antonio? The answer … is a shaky maybe. But we do have more options for indulging in sweet, hole-y pastries. Here’s how you can get your fix.

The Art of Donut // Owned by the boyfriend-and-girlfriend team of Andrea Aguirre and Miguel Aja, The Art of Donut has kept foodies’ appetites for donuts satiated since its launch last December. A trek to The Point Park & Eats is required to try these playful flavors of salty and sweet treats. The Rainbow Fest with Fruity Pebbles is a favorite, and the Snow White of real raspberry icing topped with strawberries will satisfy any sweet tooth. Check out their latest menu, which includes a Carajillo donut. Modeled after the namesake Spanish drink, the donut wows with Licor 43 glaze and espresso dust. Wednesday-Sunday; 24188 Boerne Stage Road, artofdonut.com.



click to enlarge Art of the Doughnut//Photo by Jaime Monzon

East Side Dough // Socially savvy snappers have already gotten a taste for the donuts being made at Estate Coffee Company. The old-fashioned cake donuts have been featured in flavors such as bourbon maple with candied bacon, caramel apple, and strawberry with sprinkles, but more are on the way as teased by co-owner/operate Brian LaBarbera. Expect to find East Side Dough within Estate’s walls in the coming weeks. Donuts are usually only offered on weekends, the new shop will have donuts available on weekdays as well; 1320 E. Houston St., (210) 667-4347.



The Ginger Snap // Instagram certainly is the forum for sharing gorgeous photos of donuts. As Halee Edwards, a small-batch baker who cut her teeth overseas by working her way through several cookbooks and experimenting with techniques while abroad and not legally able to work (those pesky visas). Now back home, Edwards is widely known on Instagram as The Ginger Snap. There, she entices followers with all manners of cakes, pies and old-fashioned sour cream donuts. She’s got oodles of flavors, but favorites include blueberry, Mexican hot chocolate s’mores and sopapilla (with cinnamon and honey glaze). $24/dozen minis, $26 dozen large; order online at theginger-snap.com.



click to enlarge Real Crumbles Bakery

Real Crumbles Bakery // Your gluten allergies shouldn’t keep you from enjoying a good donut. That’s the motto for Alyssa Torres who bakes gluten-free (and at times vegan) goods. Available as both minis and donut holes, Real Crumble delivers flavors including powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, chocolate peanut butter, strawberry, lemon poppy seed and more. Delivery available Tuesday, Thursday or Friday; $21/dozen minis, $10/dozen donut holes; order online at realcrumblesbakery.com.