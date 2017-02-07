Email
Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Folc and Park Social Will Not Reopen in Olmos Park

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 11:24 AM

FACEBOOK/FOLC

In a post shared this morning, Folc and Park Social management shared they'll be leaving their post in Olmos Park effective immediately.

FACEBOOK/FOLC
The restaurant suffered fire damage on November 8, 2016 and has been closed since. Park Social, on the other hand, had remained opened since then.

We've reached out to chef Luis Colon for comment.

