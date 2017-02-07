Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Folc and Park Social Will Not Reopen in Olmos Park
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 11:24 AM
click to enlarge
In a post shared this morning, Folc and Park Social
management shared they'll be leaving their post in Olmos Park effective immediately.
The restaurant suffered fire damage on November 8, 2016 and has been closed since. Park Social, on the other hand, had remained opened since then.
We've reached out to chef Luis Colon for comment.
Tags: Folc, Fires, Park Social, Image