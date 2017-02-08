Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Ahoy! El Bucanero Announces Location No. 3
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 11:36 AM
click to enlarge
More ceviche is on the way via chef Cesar Cervantes and co. of Mariscos El Bucanero
fame.
On Friday, the Sinaloa-style seafood restaurant with locations at Embassy Oaks and off Blanco Road near 1604 announced a new addition to its empire of nautical fare.
Management took to Facebook on Friday, February 3 to share the news of a third location off Marbach Road.
We have a big announcement to make! El Bucanero will be opening its 3rd location at 8300 Marbach Road! Stay tuned for updates and most importantly, its Grand Opening Celebration! Thank you San Antonio for embracing us and growing alongside us, we look forward to this amazing new opportunity to serve delicious seafood to you and making your dining experience with us a most pleasant one. Cheers!
We've reached out for more details on the opening date.
8300 Marbach Road.
