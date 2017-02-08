Cookhouse Owners Will Host Mardi Gras Block Party

click to enlarge
Mardi Gras might still be a ways away (February 28), but the local celebrations of all things New Orleans are already trickling in.
Chef Pieter Sypesteyn and wife Susan, owners of The Cookhouse, Where Y'at food truck and upcoming NOLA Brunch & Beignets, will host El Mardi Gras
on Sunday, February 19 from 1 to 7 p.m.
The bash will encompass parts of Kings Court and feature live music by Bad Banjo Brown and Steven Lee Moya, along with food for purchase by Sypesteyn, New Orleans native John Russ (formerly with Lüke San Antonio), Jeff Balfour of Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery, Luis Morales of Humble House Foods, and Jean-Francois Poujol of Tribeca.
Entry to the event is free, but tickets to exclusive bites and drinks cost $75 per person. The funds will go toward Third Coast Charities, a nonprofit launched by the Sypesteyns to help foster community relationships in the neighborhood. Proceeds will provide education, financial relief, and physical assistance to neighbors in need; with workshops, fixing fences, painting houses, landscaping, trash pickup, according to their website.