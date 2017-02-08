Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Cookhouse Owners Will Host Mardi Gras Block Party

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge Get a sneak of what's to come at NOLA Brunch & Beignets during El Mardi Gras. - FACEBOOK/NOLA BRUNCH & BEIGNETS

Mardi Gras might still be a ways away (February 28), but the local celebrations of all things New Orleans are already trickling in.

Chef Pieter Sypesteyn and wife Susan, owners of The Cookhouse, Where Y'at food truck and upcoming NOLA Brunch & Beignets, will host El Mardi Gras on Sunday, February 19 from 1 to 7 p.m.

The bash will encompass parts of Kings Court and feature live music by Bad Banjo Brown and Steven Lee Moya, along with food for purchase by Sypesteyn, New Orleans native John Russ (formerly with Lüke San Antonio), Jeff Balfour of Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery, Luis Morales of Humble House Foods, and Jean-Francois Poujol of Tribeca.

Entry to the event is free, but tickets to exclusive bites and drinks cost $75 per person. The funds will go toward Third Coast Charities, a nonprofit launched by the Sypesteyns to help foster community relationships in the neighborhood. Proceeds will provide education, financial relief, and physical assistance to neighbors in need; with workshops, fixing fences, painting houses, landscaping, trash pickup, according to their website.


Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ranger Creek Brewstillery Is Now Hosting Monthly Brunch Read More

  2. Folc and Park Social Will Not Reopen in Olmos Park Read More

  3. Doughnuts are Finally Having a Moment in SA Read More

  4. 10 Baked Goods We Love Right Now Read More

  5. The Scoop on Franco-Mex Pan Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...