Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Honeysuckle Tea Time Will Host Valentine's Themed Milkshake Pop-Ups

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge Treat your sweetheart to one of these beauties. - INSTAGRAM/MINTSOCIETY

There are a few key words to describe Honeysuckle Tea Time's milkshakes. Here are a few to start: gorgeous, drool-worthy, awe-inspiring, over-the-top, delicious.

And if you haven't gotten a taste them for yourself, you'll have two chances in the next few weeks as they debut three new Valentine's Day-themed concoctions. Brace yourselves: they've got a cotton candy machine and they're not afraid to use it.

Hosted by Sara Hinojosa and sister Olivia, the pop-ups will take place on Sunday, February 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. at West Elm (201 E. Grayson St.) and Saturday, February 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brick (108 Blue Star). Note: They will sell out, so make sure to get to either location early.

New flavors include Chocolate Covered Strawberry with a chocolate chai shake, marshmallow cream, chocolate shards and chocolate-covered strawberries; Candy Crush with a lavender shake topped with whipped cream, cotton candy, conversation hearts, lollipops and macarons; and finally Rose Donut Bouquet a strawberry rose shake with whipped cream, marshmallows, edible flowers, meringues and a donut.

Milkshakes, piled high enough to make you wonder if either Hinojosa has a degree in architecture, are $10 a pop.

