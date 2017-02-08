Honeysuckle Tea Time Will Host Valentine's Themed Milkshake Pop-Ups

click to enlarge
There are a few key words to describe Honeysuckle Tea Time's
milkshakes. Here are a few to start: gorgeous, drool-worthy, awe-inspiring, over-the-top, delicious.
And if you haven't gotten a taste them for yourself, you'll have two chances in the next few weeks as they debut three new Valentine's Day-themed concoctions. Brace yourselves: they've got a cotton candy machine and they're not afraid to use it.
Hosted by Sara Hinojosa and sister Olivia, the pop-ups will take place on Sunday, February 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. at West Elm (201 E. Grayson St.) and Saturday, February 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brick (108 Blue Star). Note: They will sell out, so make sure to get to either location early.
New flavors include Chocolate Covered Strawberry with a chocolate chai shake, marshmallow cream, chocolate shards and chocolate-covered strawberries; Candy Crush with a lavender shake topped with whipped cream, cotton candy, conversation hearts, lollipops and macarons; and finally Rose Donut Bouquet a strawberry rose shake with whipped cream, marshmallows, edible flowers, meringues and a donut.
Milkshakes, piled high enough to make you wonder if either Hinojosa has a degree in architecture, are $10 a pop.