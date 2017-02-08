Email
Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Periphery Is Now Open inside Former Old Main Assoc.

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 12:26 PM

Like Beat Street Coffee Co. and The Old Main Assoc. before it, a new restaurant is trying to find a home at 2512 N. Main Ave. This time, chef Mark Weaver, formerly of Tre Trattoria is hoping to entice the neighborhood with Periphery on Main, which is now open.

The eatery, which has undergone a significant makeover, features "simple, honest and approachable food and drink, mostly influenced by Italy and the American South..." according to its Facebook page.

Periphery is open 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sunday and Monday.

2512 N. Main Ave., (210) 966-0404.

