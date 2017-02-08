Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Periphery Is Now Open inside Former Old Main Assoc.
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 12:26 PM
Like Beat Street Coffee Co. and The Old Main Assoc. before it, a new restaurant is trying to find a home at 2512 N. Main Ave. This time, chef Mark Weaver, formerly of Tre Trattoria is hoping to entice the neighborhood with Periphery on Main
, which is now open.
The eatery, which has undergone a significant makeover, features "simple, honest and approachable food and drink, mostly influenced by Italy and the American South..." according to its Facebook page.
Periphery is open 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sunday and Monday.
2512 N. Main Ave., (210) 966-0404.
