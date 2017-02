Periphery Is Now Open inside Former Old Main Assoc.

Like Beat Street Coffee Co. and The Old Main Assoc. before it, a new restaurant is trying to find a home at 2512 N. Main Ave. This time, chef Mark Weaver, formerly of Tre Trattoria is hoping to entice the neighborhood with Periphery on Main , which is now open.The eatery, which has undergone a significant makeover, features "simple, honest and approachable food and drink, mostly influenced by Italy and the American South..." according to its Facebook page.Periphery is open 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sunday and Monday.