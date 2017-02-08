Ranger Creek Brewstillery Is Now Hosting Monthly Brunch

click to enlarge
Beermosas, anyone?
Brunch, a common weekend mainstay for most restaurants hoping to capitalize on that hungover hipsters, queens and socialites sector, isn't going away any time soon. And Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling
is making it so whiskey lovers and beer drinkers can join in on the fun.
Held once a month at the brewstillery, Ranger Creek's offering hosts The Box Street Social for a breakfast menu that includes chicken and waffles with bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup among other things. And on the drink side, guests will find meaty offerings.
"My distillers infused whiskey on a dehydrated brisket to make a Brisket Bourbon, and we are using that in a Carnivore Bloody Mary that's garnished with meat," co-founder Mark McDavid said in an email.
The rest of the drink menu includes traditional bloody marys made using their "White Dog" whiskey, beermosas, cowboy coffee (coffee spiked with theirr distillery-only coffee whiskey).
The next installment hits Sunday, February 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
4834 Whirlwind Drive, (210) 775-2099.