Ranger Creek Brewstillery Is Now Hosting Monthly Brunch

Beermosas, anyone?Brunch, a common weekend mainstay for most restaurants hoping to capitalize on that hungover hipsters, queens and socialites sector, isn't going away any time soon. And Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling is making it so whiskey lovers and beer drinkers can join in on the fun.Held once a month at the brewstillery, Ranger Creek's offering hosts The Box Street Social for a breakfast menu that includes chicken and waffles with bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup among other things. And on the drink side, guests will find meaty offerings."My distillers infused whiskey on a dehydrated brisket to make a Brisket Bourbon, and we are using that in a Carnivore Bloody Mary that's garnished with meat," co-founder Mark McDavid said in an email.The rest of the drink menu includes traditional bloody marys made using their "White Dog" whiskey, beermosas, cowboy coffee (coffee spiked with theirr distillery-only coffee whiskey).The next installment hits Sunday, February 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.