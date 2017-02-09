Email
Thursday, February 9, 2017

Don't Miss Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar's Next Boil

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Yummers. - FACEBOOK/PINCH BOIL HOUSE & BIA BAR

This weekend is about to get a little spicy, a little garlicky and a whole tastier.

Pinch Boil House & Bia Bar, which will open later this spring at 124 N. Main Ave., will host a shrimp and shellfish boil on Saturday, February 11 from noon to sell-out (technically 4 p.m., but trust us on this one, you'll want to get there early) at Dignowity Meats (1701 E. Houston St.)

The menu includes a shellfish platter for two with Gulf shrimp, mussels, clams, local sausage, corn, potatoes, Texas toast and garlic butter sauce for $30; add-ons include 1/4-pound sausage ($4), 3/4-pound potatoes and corn ($4), Texas toast ($1.50/3 slices), and garlic butter ($1).

It'll be a chance for would-be donors to taste the goods before donating to Pinch's Founders Club, a crowdfunding campaign owners Sean Wen and Andrew Ho are running through February 21. Read more about Pinch's concept here.

