Don't Miss Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar's Next Boil

This weekend is about to get a little spicy, a little garlicky and a whole tastier.
Pinch Boil House & Bia Bar
, which will open later this spring at 124 N. Main Ave., will host a shrimp and shellfish boil on Saturday, February 11 from noon to sell-out (technically 4 p.m., but trust us on this one, you'll want to get there early) at Dignowity Meats (1701 E. Houston St.)
The menu includes a shellfish platter for two with Gulf shrimp, mussels, clams, local sausage, corn, potatoes, Texas toast and garlic butter sauce for $30; add-ons include 1/4-pound sausage ($4), 3/4-pound potatoes and corn ($4), Texas toast ($1.50/3 slices), and garlic butter ($1).
It'll be a chance for would-be donors to taste the goods before donating to Pinch's Founders Club
, a crowdfunding campaign
owners Sean Wen and Andrew Ho are running through February 21. Read more about Pinch's concept here
