Thursday, February 9, 2017

South Alamode Gelato and Panini Co. Is Back From Vacation

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 5:01 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/SOUTH ALAMODE GELATO & PANINI CO.

Just in case you're looking for a refuge from the mid- to high-80s we're currently experiencing, keep in mind South Alamode Gelato and Panini Co. is back from their usual January hiatus as of Saturday, February 4.

Owners/husband-and-wife team Josh Biffle and Diletta Gallorini take three weeks off in mid-January (read: the dead of South Texas "winter" to decompress, reinvigorate and travel). Hours are back to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

1420 S. Alamo St., (210) 788-8000.


