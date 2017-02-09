Thursday, February 9, 2017
South Alamode Gelato and Panini Co. Is Back From Vacation
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 5:01 AM
Just in case you're looking for a refuge from the mid- to high-80s we're currently experiencing, keep in mind South Alamode Gelato and Panini Co.
is back from their usual January hiatus as of Saturday, February 4.
Owners/husband-and-wife team Josh Biffle and Diletta Gallorini take three weeks off in mid-January (read: the dead of South Texas "winter" to decompress, reinvigorate and travel). Hours are back to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
1420 S. Alamo St., (210) 788-8000.
