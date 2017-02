Your Friday Night Plans Should Include Jason Dady's Paella

click to enlarge Linda Romero

Chances are if you've been to the Johnny Hernandez's annual Paella Challenge, you've stood in a long line for a taste of chef Jason Dady's often-funky paellas. The star chef will put his paella skills to the test again this Friday with a paella and tapas party on Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at The Bin Enjoy the awesome patio weather along with yard games, wine specials, plenty of tapas and paella for purchase.