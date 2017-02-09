Thursday, February 9, 2017
Your Friday Night Plans Should Include Jason Dady's Paella
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 9:23 AM
click to enlarge
Chances are if you've been to the Johnny Hernandez's annual Paella Challenge, you've stood in a long line for a taste of chef Jason Dady's often-funky paellas. The star chef will put his paella skills to the test again this Friday with a paella and tapas party on Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at The Bin
.
Enjoy the awesome patio weather along with yard games, wine specials, plenty of tapas and paella for purchase.
511 E. Grayson St., (210) 994-8099.
Tags: paella, the bin, jason dady, Image