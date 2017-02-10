Friday, February 10, 2017
5 SA Bartenders Will Compete in Next Week's Speed Rack
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 9:01 AM
click to enlarge
On Sunday, February 19, five San Antonio bartenders will compete in the all-female Speed Rack
, an efficiency and swiftness test, which is now on its sixth national tour. Nineteen bartenders will compete from across Texas including Taylor Reed (The Last Word, Coyote Ugly Saloon); Jasmine Castañeda (SoHo Wine & Martini Bar); and Ana Patrizia Cabrera (Frank, Park Social) will are competing for the first time.
Hillary Woodhouse (The Squeezebox) and former Miss Speed Rack Texas winner Zulcoralis Rodriguez (The Esquire Tavern) will return to the competition wells that ask each bartender to expertly mix four classic cocktails in as little time as possible in front of a panel of judges. Time is added for cocktail errors and shortcomings.
Speed Rack Texas will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. in Houston at 215 Grove. Proceeds from tickets ($30 at the door) will go toward breast cancer research, education and prevention.
