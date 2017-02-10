Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Fire Puts Cullum's Attaboy out of Commission

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 3:54 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM/ATTABOYBURGERS

It'll be at least two months before you can get an Attaboy burger fix.

The '77 Airstream sustained fire damage a few weeks ago according to owner Chris Cullum. The food truck, one of the early adapters of the trend in San Antonio, has been a constant of the food scene since 2011.

The 40-year-old truck will likely be in repairs at the Cruising Kitchens shop for two months before it returns to its spot outside Paper Tiger on Saint Mary's Street. In the meantime, the Attaboy burger and others like it are still available at Tucker's Kozy Korner.

1338 E. Houston St., (210) 320-2192.

Tags: , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ahoy! El Bucanero Announces Location No. 3 Read More

  2. Your Friday Night Plans Should Include Jason Dady's Paella Read More

  3. Don't Miss Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar's Next Boil Read More

  4. Periphery Is Now Open inside Former Old Main Assoc. Read More

  5. Honeysuckle Tea Time Will Host Valentine's Themed Milkshake Pop-Ups Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...