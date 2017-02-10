Thursday, February 9, 2017
Fire Puts Cullum's Attaboy out of Commission
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 3:54 PM
It'll be at least two months before you can get an Attaboy
burger fix.
The '77 Airstream sustained fire damage a few weeks ago according to owner Chris Cullum. The food truck, one of the early adapters of the trend in San Antonio, has been a constant of the food scene since 2011.
The 40-year-old truck will likely be in repairs at the Cruising Kitchens shop for two months before it returns to its spot outside Paper Tiger on Saint Mary's Street. In the meantime, the Attaboy burger and others like it are still available at Tucker's Kozy Korner.
1338 E. Houston St., (210) 320-2192.
