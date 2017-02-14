Food Court: Periphery Opens, El Bucanero Announces Third Location and More

click to enlarge Photo by Liz Warburton

Like Beat Street Coffee Co. and The Old Main Assoc. before it, a new restaurant is trying to find a home at 2512 N. Main Ave. This time, chef Mark Weaver, formerly of Tre Trattoria is hoping to entice the neighborhood with Periphery on Main, which is now open.The eatery, which has undergone a significant makeover, features “simple, honest and approachable food and drink, mostly influenced by Italy and the American South...” according to its Facebook page.Folc and Park Social management shared they’ll be leaving their post in Olmos Park effective immediately.“Due to unforeseen circumstances that happened after the fire on November 8th of last year, we will be relocating both of our concepts to a new location. It’s imperative that we let all know that we tried to continue to operate in Olmos Park, but in the end, our efforts were not reciprocated. Please, stay tuned for more information as we will be settling in a new location very soon!”The restaurant suffered fire damage on November 8, 2016 and has been closed since. Park Social, on the other hand, had remained opened since then.More ceviche is on the way via Elizabeth Cervantes and co. of Mariscos El Bucanero fame.On February 3, the Sinaloa-style seafood restaurant with locations at Embassy Oaks and off Blanco Road near 1604 announced a new addition to its empire of nautical fare.Management took to Facebook on Friday, February 3 to share the news of a third location off Marbach Road. They’ll move into the former home of Pancho’s Mexican Buffet.Mardi Gras might still be a ways away (February 28), but the local celebrations of all things New Orleans are already trickling in.Chef Pieter Sypesteyn and wife Susan, owners of The Cookhouse, Where Y’at food truck and upcoming NOLA Brunch & Beignets, will host El Mardi Gras on Sunday, February 19 from 1 to 7 p.m.The bash will encompass parts of Kings Court and feature live music by Bad Banjo Brown and Steven Lee Moya, along with food for purchase by Sypesteyn, New Orleans native John Russ (formerly with Lüke San Antonio), Jeff Balfour of Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery, Luis Morales of Humble House Foods, and Jean-Francois Poujol of Tribeca.Entry to the event is free, but tickets to exclusive bites and drinks cost $75 per person. The funds will go toward Third Coast Charities, a nonprofit launched by the Sypesteyns to help foster community relationships in the neighborhood. Proceeds will provide education, financial relief, and physical assistance to neighbors in need; with workshops, fixing fences, painting houses, landscaping, trash pickup, according to their website.There are a few key words to describe Honeysuckle Tea Time’s milkshakes. Here are a few to start: gorgeous, drool-worthy, awe-inspiring, over-the-top, delicious. And if you haven’t gotten a taste them for yourself, you’ll have another chance in the next few days as they debut three new Valentine’s Day-themed concoctions. Brace yourselves: they’ve got a cotton candy machine and they’re not afraid to use it.Hosted by Sara Hinojosa and sister Olivia, the pop-up will take place on and Saturday, February 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brick (108 Blue Star). Note: They will sell out, so make sure to get to either location early.New flavors include Chocolate Covered Strawberry with a chocolate chai shake, marshmallow cream, chocolate shards and chocolate-covered strawberries; Candy Crush with a lavender shake topped with whipped cream, cotton candy, conversation hearts, lollipops and macarons; and finally Rose Donut Bouquet, a strawberry rose shake with whipped cream, marshmallows, edible flowers, meringues and a donut.Milkshakes, piled high enough to make you wonder if either Hinojosa has a degree in architecture, are $10 a pop.Breakfast/brunch nuts, your time has come. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has announced the opening date for its San Antonio location and you have less than a month to wait.The Denver-based, all-breakfast-foods-all-the-time chain, will open its doors March 1 inside the former EZ’s Brick Oven and Grill at The Quarry. Menu items will include favorites such as breakfast pot pie and pineapple upside down pancakes as well as options for a pancake flight. The San Antonio location will also use products from local vendors including Merit Coffee cold brew, 44 Farms beef, Sagebrush cage free eggs, and Mill-King dairy according to a press release sent out this morning.