Freebirds Says No to Exes, Yes to Extras

Exes. Sure, some might fall under the "Don't Completely Hate Them" category, but if you've not spoken in more than six months, it's about time you get some closure. Delicious closure.To celebrate Valentine's Day, Freebirds World Burrito will give diners one extra on their entree when they delete exes numbers from their phones. One quick push of the "Delete Contact" button can get you free queso, sour cream, avocado, guac or extra meat.It's time to let go.