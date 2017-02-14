Email
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

New Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins Opens in Stone Oak

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge It's a great day for doughnuts.. - FACEBOOK/DUNKINDONUTS

Stone Oak can officially claim a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin-Robbins as of this morning. The new store, which opened at 23505 Hardy Oak Boulevard is finally open for business after a few days of trial runs.

According to Facebook, Dunkin/Baskin will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee through February 22 to celebrate the opening of the location. The store is now the fourth in the area to offer both ice cream and doughnuts in one.

23505 Hardy Oak Boulevard.


