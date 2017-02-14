Tuesday, February 14, 2017
New Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins Opens in Stone Oak
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 1:30 PM
Stone Oak can officially claim a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin-Robbins
as of this morning. The new store, which opened at 23505 Hardy Oak Boulevard is finally open for business after a few days of trial runs.
According to Facebook, Dunkin/Baskin will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee through February 22 to celebrate the opening of the location. The store is now the fourth in the area to offer both ice cream and doughnuts in one.
23505 Hardy Oak Boulevard.
