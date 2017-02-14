Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Spread Kindness AND Tacos with Taco Cabana and Favor
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 1:39 PM
On Wednesday, February 15, Taco Cabana
is celebrating it's annual Random Acts of Tacos with an assist from the Favor
app.
From 9 to 11 a.m., users can select the Taco Cabana for a chance to score two complimentary breakfast tacos from the San Antonio chain and they'll be delivered by one of Favor's drivers.
If you happen to miss the #RandomActsofTacos, guests who dine at any Taco C the morning of February 17 (National Random Acts of Kindness Day) will receive a coupon for a free breakfast taco on their next visit.
