Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Spread Kindness AND Tacos with Taco Cabana and Favor

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 1:39 PM

INSTAGRAM/TACOCABANA

On Wednesday, February 15, Taco Cabana is celebrating it's annual Random Acts of Tacos with an assist from the Favor app.

From 9 to 11 a.m., users can select the Taco Cabana for a chance to score two complimentary breakfast tacos from the San Antonio chain and they'll be delivered by one of Favor's drivers.

If you happen to miss the #RandomActsofTacos, guests who dine at any Taco C the morning of February 17 (National Random Acts of Kindness Day) will receive a coupon for a free breakfast taco on their next visit.

Tags: , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Freebirds Says No to Exes, Yes to Extras Read More

  2. Mariscos El Marinero Adds Sinaloa-style Seafood to Tobin Hill Read More

  3. Food Court: Periphery Opens, El Bucanero Announces Third Location and More Read More

  4. You Don't Need a Valentine to Enjoy These Events Read More

  5. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Sets Opening Date Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...