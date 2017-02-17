It's Soft Opening Time for Bexar Pub

click to enlarge
The east side has a new hang these days by way of Bexar Pub
, opened by chef Luis Colon and partner Daniel Eisenhauer of Folc and Park Social.
Bexar Pub is currently in its soft opening stage, but will feature a list of house cocktails, a full bar and beer in cans and draft. Prices will range $5 to $10 for house cocktails and $3 to $12 for beer. Happy hour will run 3 to 7 p.m. with $2 off everything.
Food is still in the works as the staff waits for a gas line from CPS. Once that's completed, hopefully in the coming weeks according to Colon, the kitchen will feature the Folc Burger and other signature burgers and bar snacks.
Bexar Pub will open 3 to 2 a.m. during its soft opening phase.
114 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 387-3882.