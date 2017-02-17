Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 17, 2017

It's Soft Opening Time for Bexar Pub

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/BEXAR PUB

The east side has a new hang these days by way of Bexar Pub, opened by chef Luis Colon and partner Daniel Eisenhauer of Folc and Park Social.

Bexar Pub is currently in its soft opening stage, but will feature a list of house cocktails, a full bar and beer in cans and draft. Prices will range $5 to $10 for house cocktails and $3 to $12 for beer. Happy hour will run 3 to 7 p.m. with $2 off everything.

Food is still in the works as the staff waits for a gas line from CPS. Once that's completed, hopefully in the coming weeks according to Colon, the kitchen will feature the Folc Burger and other signature burgers and bar snacks.

Bexar Pub will open 3 to 2 a.m. during its soft opening phase.

114 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 387-3882.

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Lüke San Antonio Is Closing This Month Read More

  2. Food Court: Periphery Opens, El Bucanero Announces Third Location and More Read More

  3. Mariscos El Marinero Adds Sinaloa-style Seafood to Tobin Hill Read More

  4. New Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins Opens in Stone Oak Read More

  5. Two James Beard Award Semifinalist Nods for SA Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...