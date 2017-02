Beyonce’s Got Three Hearts so Glitoris Is Throwing her a Baby Shower

click to enlarge Instagram/Beyonce

Sign us up for godmother.

Thurzgayz this week will be a special occasion as the Beyhive celebrates “Love on Top” and The Carter’s upcoming additions with a dose of Queen B, every hour on the hour. Brass Monkey suggests you “dress up to make a baby,” and we suggest making sure you’ve got a designated driver. Drink specials include 75 cent wells, and $2 Fireballs all night.