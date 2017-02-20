Monday, February 20, 2017
Beyonce’s Got Three Hearts so Glitoris Is Throwing her a Baby Shower
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 2:39 PM
Thurzgayz this week will be a special occasion as the Beyhive celebrates “Love on Top” and The Carter’s upcoming additions with a dose of Queen B, every hour on the hour.
Brass Monkey
suggests you “dress up to make a baby,” and we suggest making sure you’ve got a designated driver. Drink specials include 75 cent wells, and $2 Fireballs all night.
No cover, 10pm, 2702 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 480-4722.
