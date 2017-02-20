Mardi Gras Shenanigans You Can Get Into Through Fat Tuesday

click to enlarge
Party like a true New Orleans native with multi-day beer, bugs and blues at Willie's Grill & Icehouse
(San Pedro location). The shindig starts Thursday through Tuesday with live music each night (Dr. Zog, Hamilton Loomis, The Groove Doctors, Brent Michael Wood, Finding Friday), Louisiana crawfish by the pound ($7.99), featured cocktails and Frozen Yards made just for the occasion. Enjoy a Big Willie, Voodoo Daddy or frozen Jack & Coke for $12 each in 24-ounce yards.
Free admission, prices vary, 15801 San Pedro Ave., (210) 490-9220.
Celebrate Mardi Gras at Wild West
starting Wednesday through Friday as they hosts an indoor parade complete with beads, cups, coins, shirts, koozies, rings and $4 frozen Hurricanes all night.
$6-$10, noon-12:30 a.m.; Wild West, 21025 Encino Commons, Suite 111, (210) 496-9453.
The festivities start early on the Riverwalk with the Bud Light Mardi Gras River Parade and Festival
on Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. The event includes live music from The Jim Cullum Reunion Jazz Band, Billy Ray Sheppard and Zydeco Blanco in the Arneson River Theatre and the rio parade running from 4 to 6 p.m. Bring your beads, costumes and masks to this free event.
No cover, 1-6pm, San Antonio Riverwalk, (210) 227-4262.
On Tuesday, February 28, the San Antonio Zulu Association
hosts its 8th annual SAZA Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Party with food trucks, giveaways, and music by OMG Sounds. The party’s BYOB but beer, wine and setups are provided.
$10, 4-11pm, 10 10th St., info@saza.org.
Les bon temps roules at Burleson Yard Beer Garden
, which hosts the Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar guys for some Vietnamese-style seafood for purchase, and drink specials for the night. Roll through with the SATX Social Ride.
Prices vary, 7-11pm, 430 Austin St., (210) 354-3001.
Take the gang to Mardi Gras in Travis Park
for festivities, food, music, and more. Live soul, R&B grooves by VILLELA from 5-8pm. Bonus: It’s Downtown Tuesday so all city-operated parking garages will be free to park.
Free, 5-8pm, 311 E. Travis St., travisparksa.com.
Celebrate Fat Tuesday on the Main Strip with a green-gold-and-purple-hued bash on Tuesday, February 28. The party starts at Knockout
and weaves its way to Sparky’s Pub
so come ready to mingle and enjoy Mardi Gras cocktails and plenty of beads.
No cover, 9pm-2am, 1420 N. Main Ave., (210) 227-7678.
Across town at the Brass Tap at the Rim
, snack on a spicy crawfish boil on Tuesday, February 28. Crawfish, shrimp, sausage and fixin’s are $10 per pound. Wash it all down with $2 Dixie beers or any of the other 60 beers on tap.
No cover, 11am-1pm, 17619 La Cantera Pkwy., (210) 670-7090.
Dance the night away with Miss Neesie and the Earfood Orchestra at The Cove
on Tuesday. The restaurant will feature a parade, King Cake, beer specials and treats.
No cover, 7:30-10:30pm, 606 W. Cypress St., (210) 227-2683.