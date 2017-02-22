Email
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Kungfu Noodle Gets Sister Eatery with Lucky Noodle

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 5:02 AM

JESSICA ELIZARRARAS
  • Jessica Elizarraras


Hand-pulled noodles. I really don't have to say much more than that, but they don't pay me to blog three-word stories, so here it goes.

The Kungfu Noodle empire has expanded ever so slightly with the opening of Lucky Noodle, opened by the son of the KFN owners. The new location is almost palatial when compared to its predecessor off Bandera Road, and features more than 1,500 square feet of seating and open kitchen area (so you can watch the noodles being pulled and stretched.

The menu is the other huge difference between the shops, as the Lucky Noodle features three times as many menu items including said noodles now available with beef, pork and chicken, hot dishes, cold dishes (marinated pig ears, marinated chicken feet, sweet and sour cucumbers), soups (sans noodle) and other items including rou jia ou ("Chiner hamburger") and pan-fried dumplings and fried rice. Prices range $4 to $13.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

8525 Blanco Road, (210) 267-9717.

Check out a video of the noodle pulling via @s.a.foodie:


