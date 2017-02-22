Local Businesses Host Fundraisers for Tornado Victims

click image @JFreports via Twitter

Severe weather on Sunday night caused extensive damage to San Antonio homes.



After a series of tornadoes left a trail of damage on Sunday night, The Mix, Frank, and Maverick Music Festival are stepping up and helping out residents whose homes and property were damaged.

“We have worked hard to embrace our Southtown and San Antonio communities by being a catalyst for fundraising and awareness when neighborhood needs arise,” said Frank owner Daniel Northcutt via press release.



You can help out Wednesday night at Frank, 1150 S. Alamo St. with cocktails or beers with specials beginning at 7 p.m. DJs Gabe and Chacho of Southtown Vinyl will fill the room with tunes from 8:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. If you aren't lucky with the raffle at The Mix, there's another chance to win the margarita happy hour for you and your crew, a brunch for two at Frank, and two tickets to the Maverick Music Festival with a $5 ticket.



The San Antonio Food Bank will receive 100 percent of donations and a percentage of beverage sales. Physical donations taken to the events will be forwarded to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.



Tickets for both raffles are available for purchase at Frank today until 2 a.m.