El Mirador Unleashes New Happy Hour

If you're a sucker for mezcal, you may want to bookmark this post.
El Mirador
launched a new happy hour as of last week. From 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, the eatery offers 25 percent all spirits, $1 off all beer, and $3 off all house cocktails and wine by the glass.
The happy hour will feature snacks and small plates to share.
El Mirador reopened this past December under new ownership (oh, you know, the same people behind James Beard semifinalist Esquire Tavern). The space underwent a makeover and now features a Chuck Ramirez room filled with the late artist's work and a bar area dotted with work by Cruz Ortiz.
722 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 225-9444.