Snack Attack: Where to Find Picadilly, Bacon Cheeseburger and other Flavored Popcorn

Did you watch the magic of La La Land
while gripping a bucket of freshly popped, slightly salted popcorn? Do you agree the best part of the movie-going experience is spending far too much money on said treat? Maybe you're just into exploring a world of flavors. Whatever the case may be, we're into popcorn these days and there's several local joints where you can find it. Pop into these stores for your Oscar snackage.
Kernel Corner
The 1604 and Culebra area has several things going for it: the first In-N-Out in the city, a Kolache Factory, LA Crawfish...and Kernel Corner
as of late 2015. The shop has more then 70 flavors and ships across the U.S. Prices range from $1.25 for original butter to $3.95 for caramel and nut mixes. Recent featured flavors included picadilly, nacho cheese, Reese's peanut butter cup and caramel latte. 6511 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 121, (210) 688-9850, kernelcorner.com.
No. 9 Florals & Gifts
An asterisk in our search for the perfect popcorn palace, No. 9 Florals and Gifts opened this February with floral arrangements, spooky arrangements, gourmet chocolates, great hostess gifts and three floral-inspired popcorn flavors. The secret recipe for Ravishing Rose, Lusciously Lavender, or Jovial Jasmine is designed in-house, and is popped at Popcorn Place down the street for guaranteed freshness. Prices vary by size. 4347 McCullough Ave., (210) 232-4471, no9floralandgifts.com.
Paul's Gourmet Popcorn
A drive to Boerne means a chance to check out Paul's elaborate menu. Popcorn flavors and prices are broken down into Butter, Kennel, Cheese, Candied, Caramel, Chocolate, Premium and House Favorites. Try the Heath toffee almond, or spicy buffalo. 28604 I-10 W., Suite 5, Boerne, (830) 755-7700, paulsgourmetpopcorn.com.
Pinks Popcorn
San Antonio loves popcorn as evidenced by the rapid growth Pinks Popcorn has seen in the last nine months. After opening their Stone Oak location (19141 Stone Oak Pkwy Suite 303, 210-468-5533) where all the popcorn is made, the mother-daughters outfit opened a new location off Huebner Road in November. The shop carries more than 100 flavors, with 15 to 30 available at either location for maximum freshness. Try the loaded baked potato, dill pickle, green apple or watermelon. Prices range from $1.75 for a petite small bag of "regular goodness" to $10.95 for premium popcorn, with "chocolate, cookies, nuts, and/or other surprise additions and toppings." Bags range from petite to extra large; refillable tins are available as well and Tin Tuesday means popcorn lovers get 30 percent of their refill. Multiple locations, pinkspopcorn.com.
The Popcorn Place
Aside from popping designer popcorn for No. 9 Floral, The Popcorn Place makes more than 35 flavors. The shop opened in 2012 and carries bag sizes mini (2-3 cups) through extra large (90 cups). If you need to feed a crowd, refillable tins are available in 2, 3.5 and 6.5 gallon sizes. Triple Delight, which combines caramel popcorn with white, milk and dark chocolate, is a shop favorite. 3910 McCullough Ave., Suite 4, (210) 824-1019, popcornplacesa.com.