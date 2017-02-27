Get Those Reservations In: Battalion Opens Tuesday

click to enlarge

Long-awaited Battalion, the third eatery from business partners Andrew Goodman and chef Stefan Bowers opens Tuesday.As of press time, the menu hadn’t been released, but here’s what we do know. Prices on the menu will range from $6 to $26 and include fresh pastas by Elena D’Agostino.The restaurant seats 145 with a large bar area downstairs and a main dining room upstairs. The sprawling kitchen is in open view of the dining room so diners can check out the action. And if that’s not enough to keep guests entertained, the views of Southtown and the Hemisfair might.Designed by Goodman with Lori Urbano of Urbano Design & Build, Battalion has the same over-the-top aesthetic elements found at Feast and Rebelle. Expect custom bread plates, four individually designed restrooms, elaborate crystal glassware, and a giant melted lollipop. The extra-ness of it all extends to the amaro service cart, which servers will offer throughout the evening.Hours for Battalion will run 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As for parking, guests will have use of 50 spots inside the SAISD parking lot after 5 p.m.